Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will announce $15.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.80 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $12.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year sales of $63.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.63 million to $65.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $83.61 million, with estimates ranging from $81.66 million to $86.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMSI shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 41.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 377,379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 3,588.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 944,951 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the first quarter valued at about $4,817,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the first quarter valued at about $3,474,000. 33.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 598,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,293. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a market cap of $296.87 million, a PE ratio of -177.94 and a beta of 0.74. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $8.05.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

