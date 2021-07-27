Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

Rollins has increased its dividend payment by 17.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:ROL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.15. 1,407,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,395. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Rollins has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.59.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

