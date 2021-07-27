Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $14.90 on Tuesday, hitting $642.72. 1,209,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,610,416. The firm has a market cap of $619.15 billion, a PE ratio of 652.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla has a 52 week low of $273.00 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $633.54.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,014.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total transaction of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,028,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,925 shares of company stock worth $15,183,184. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tesla stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $529.35.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

