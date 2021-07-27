BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of ZPW traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.34. BMO US Put Write ETF has a twelve month low of C$14.66 and a twelve month high of C$15.87.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO US Put Write ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US Put Write ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.