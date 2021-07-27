Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Fortune Brands Home & Security has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.20. The stock had a trading volume of 657,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,680. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.56. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.96. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $72.17 and a twelve month high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FBHS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.94.

In related news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

