Zacks Investment Research Lowers Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) to Hold

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Build-A-Bear Workshop is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. “

NYSE:BBW traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 248,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,891. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $241.49 million, a P/E ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $91.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Carrara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $32,120.00. Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 26,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $462,861.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,968.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $517,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBW. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 21.0% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,546,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 268,565 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 76.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 224,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 97,200 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at $498,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 45.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 221,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 68,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 68.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 62,410 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

