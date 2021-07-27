Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARMK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.36.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.39. 2,912,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.54. Aramark has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.96.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 11.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Aramark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

