Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09), RTT News reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

HLX stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,075,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.