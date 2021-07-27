Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%.

AJRD traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.80. 1,022,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,610. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $53.53.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

