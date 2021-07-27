$295.79 Million in Sales Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will report $295.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $290.90 million and the highest is $305.39 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $294.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

NYSE:WBS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.62. 547,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,921. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.80. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 81,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 116.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 120,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 64,544 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 208.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 31,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

