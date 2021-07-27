$295.79 Million in Sales Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will report $295.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $290.90 million and the highest is $305.39 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $294.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Webster Financial.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:WBS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.62. 547,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,921. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.80. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.55.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.55%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 81,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 116.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 120,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 64,544 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 208.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 31,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
