Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will post sales of $2.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.19 billion. Toll Brothers posted sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $8.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $11.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Shares of TOL stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.46. 727,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,086. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $253,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,852.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,143,280. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

