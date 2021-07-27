Hush (HUSH) Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges. Hush has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $262.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hush has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.05 or 0.00265722 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00120329 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00143717 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HUSHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.