Colony Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,305,348,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Visa by 32.1% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,044 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 17.1% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,367,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 19.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,662,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,834,001. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

NYSE V traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $251.66. 53,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,628,520. The stock has a market cap of $490.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.02. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.