J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.18%.

NASDAQ:JJSF traded down $7.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.60. 103,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,261. J & J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $181.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,935.66 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 227.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

