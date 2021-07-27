Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.02%.

PMBC stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.54. 25,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,937. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $190.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $9.45.

In related news, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore acquired 7,500 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $63,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,743.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cindy Verity sold 71,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $626,958.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,008.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

