Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.200-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.10 billion-$29.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.79 billion.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.03. 5,854,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,981,572. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.30.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.93.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.