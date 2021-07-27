$294.22 Million in Sales Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will report $294.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $296.24 million and the lowest is $293.19 million. NETGEAR reported sales of $378.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTGR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial cut their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETGEAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

NTGR stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.70. The company had a trading volume of 675,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.81. NETGEAR has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $46.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.24.

In related news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 4,500 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $165,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 5,500 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $224,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,877.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,601 shares of company stock worth $2,400,831. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in NETGEAR by 469.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NETGEAR by 523.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NETGEAR by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

