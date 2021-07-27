Analysts Expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Post $0.56 EPS

Brokerages expect that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. First Busey posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $96.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 167.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in First Busey during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Busey during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Busey during the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

First Busey stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.99. 92,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Busey has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $27.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. First Busey’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

