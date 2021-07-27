Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 28% higher against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $304,390.92 and $207.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

