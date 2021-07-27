Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (DATP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $16.00

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a market capitalization of $40,051.56 and approximately $16.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00036522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00104323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00127250 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,081.40 or 1.00059622 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002609 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.66 or 0.00813633 BTC.

About Decentralized Asset Trading Platform

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 coins. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@official_datp . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is datp.market

