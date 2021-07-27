KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%.

Shares of NYSE KREF traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.14. 37,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,728. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 420.22 and a quick ratio of 420.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.66. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

In related news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KREF shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.24.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

