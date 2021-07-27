TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrueBlue had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

TBI traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.20. 260,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,219. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46. TrueBlue has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $964.81 million, a PE ratio of 60.38 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Sidoti raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other TrueBlue news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $112,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $72,973.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,056 shares of company stock worth $1,930,054. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

