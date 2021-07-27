NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.410-$0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $691.24 million.NortonLifeLock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.750 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.88.

NASDAQ NLOK traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.90. 157,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,191,221. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.26. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

