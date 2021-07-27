MicroMoney (AMM) Price Hits $0.0097 on Major Exchanges

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. MicroMoney has a total market cap of $152,588.19 and approximately $127,161.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MicroMoney has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar. One MicroMoney coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MicroMoney alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00050032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.54 or 0.00771282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

MicroMoney Profile

MicroMoney (AMM) is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io . The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

MicroMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AMMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MicroMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.