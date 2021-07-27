Guider Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Guider coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Guider has a total market capitalization of $10,441.88 and approximately $13.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00050032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.54 or 0.00771282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About Guider

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

