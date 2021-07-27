-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.01). Shake Shack reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHAK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $105,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,066 shares of company stock valued at $310,361 in the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,335,000 after purchasing an additional 159,417 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,315,000 after buying an additional 1,058,958 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,613,000 after buying an additional 537,835 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,343,000 after buying an additional 81,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,247,000 after buying an additional 50,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHAK traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $103.10. The stock had a trading volume of 25,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,904. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -96.36 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.67. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $138.38.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

