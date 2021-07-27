Comparing Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) and Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) and Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Workhorse Group and Churchill Capital Corp IV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group $1.39 million 975.44 $69.78 million ($0.63) -17.46 Churchill Capital Corp IV N/A N/A -$63.47 million N/A N/A

Workhorse Group has higher revenue and earnings than Churchill Capital Corp IV.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.5% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Churchill Capital Corp IV shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Workhorse Group and Churchill Capital Corp IV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workhorse Group 1 5 2 0 2.13 Churchill Capital Corp IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Workhorse Group currently has a consensus target price of $19.58, indicating a potential upside of 78.03%. Given Workhorse Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than Churchill Capital Corp IV.

Profitability

This table compares Workhorse Group and Churchill Capital Corp IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group -3,032.13% -127.42% -58.18% Churchill Capital Corp IV N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Workhorse Group beats Churchill Capital Corp IV on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc., a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. It offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.

About Churchill Capital Corp IV

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

