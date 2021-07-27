Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Aspen Aerogels posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Aerogels.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright raised Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.81 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $37.86. 6,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,053. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.60 and a beta of 1.46. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.