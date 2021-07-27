180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,305 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.92. 380,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,205,741. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $192.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.59.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.52.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

