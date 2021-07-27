180 Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,975 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 649.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after acquiring an additional 24,711 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. HSBC upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.19. 321,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,544,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $232.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

