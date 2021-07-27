$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will report sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.18 billion. The Blackstone Group posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year sales of $8.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.19 billion to $11.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,769. The company has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $113.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

