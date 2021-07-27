$306.10 Million in Sales Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will announce $306.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $307.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $304.14 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $216.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $946.86 million, with estimates ranging from $932.12 million to $961.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.85 million.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

NASDAQ CCRN remained flat at $$15.70 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $591.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 37.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 42.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 215,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 64,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.