Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.16). Sorrento Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.04% and a negative return on equity of 133.68%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,409,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 74.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,383,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,991 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,567,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 423,072 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 393.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 483,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 385,115 shares during the period. 26.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.10. 176,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,300,138. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.52.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

