Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $249.46. 19,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,615. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.81. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $141.82 and a one year high of $269.29. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -566.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.94.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

