13,636 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

MRK opened at $77.24 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $195.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

