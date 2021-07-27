Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 722.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.80.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.14. The stock had a trading volume of 290,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,219. The company has a market cap of $345.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,143,581.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,655.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,193,740 shares of company stock worth $295,603,005 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

