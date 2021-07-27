Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LVMUY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.50.

LVMUY traded up $2.29 on Tuesday, hitting $161.39. 139,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,429. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.77 and a beta of 0.88. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of $85.67 and a twelve month high of $165.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

