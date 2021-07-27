Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Announces Earnings Results

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.31%.

Shares of CLS traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,647. Celestica has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Celestica alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.