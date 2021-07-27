Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%.

Shares of SSD stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,537. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.67. Simpson Manufacturing has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $119.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

