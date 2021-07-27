Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park National had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 14.27%.

Shares of PRK stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $111.32. 1,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,980. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.84. Park National has a twelve month low of $67.61 and a twelve month high of $141.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

