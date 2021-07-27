Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.42. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 222.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 854,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after purchasing an additional 44,707 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 941,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after buying an additional 270,475 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.7% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 167,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 43.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCCI stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $27.24. 446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,843. The company has a market cap of $659.21 million, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $34.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.55.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

