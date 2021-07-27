Analysts Expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $301.52 Million

Brokerages expect that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will post sales of $301.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $296.16 million to $307.20 million. UDR posted sales of $305.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.08.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $55.21. 69,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,829. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.11, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. UDR has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $55.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

In other news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,597. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in UDR by 1.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in UDR by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in UDR by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of UDR by 1.1% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 15.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

