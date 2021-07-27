180 Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 4,574 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 486 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $887,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 47.0% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $36,344,960. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $412.44. The stock had a trading volume of 104,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.35. The company has a market cap of $389.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

