Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $50,302,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after acquiring an additional 371,073 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,182,000 after acquiring an additional 370,751 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after acquiring an additional 369,295 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,249,000 after acquiring an additional 272,863 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,518. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.54.

