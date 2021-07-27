Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $540,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded down $18.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.68. 233,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $117.54 and a one year high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.49.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

