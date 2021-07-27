MEMBERS Trust Co Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 480.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 233,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,823,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $6.35 on Tuesday, reaching $374.40. 35,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38. The company has a market capitalization of $104.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.