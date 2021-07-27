MEMBERS Trust Co Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after buying an additional 1,093,517 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $944,253,000 after purchasing an additional 571,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,697,000 after purchasing an additional 546,951 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $156,453,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 94.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,435,000 after purchasing an additional 402,230 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded up $6.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $374.40. The company had a trading volume of 35,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $382.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

