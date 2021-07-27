Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Purchases New Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,518 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 26,481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,759,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 32,427 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $5.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $366.82. 454,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,570,280. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.00. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $375.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,331,470 shares of company stock worth $775,917,363. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.83.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

