ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf lowered ageas SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGESY traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.80. 93,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. ageas SA/NV has a 52-week low of $37.14 and a 52-week high of $67.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.49.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

