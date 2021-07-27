TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues Earnings Results

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:TRU traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.72. The company had a trading volume of 24,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $116.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.07.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $264,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,145. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

